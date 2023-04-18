NFL Draft Tight Ends Football

FILE - Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) warms up before their NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. This year’s draft class features an abundance of tight ends, and some are even calling it better than the bumper crop of 2017. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah proclaimed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

This year's class of tight ends is considered better than the bumper crop in the 2017 NFL draft. Many analysts say this year's group features more potential stars, whether teams are looking for pass catchers or run blockers. The two tight ends considered a first-round lock are Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Utah's Dalton Kincaid. Others believe Luke Musgrave of Oregon State and Darnell Washington of Georgia could also be selected in the first round. But the group is so deep that as many as 14 or 15 teams are expected to draft a tight end this year.


NFL Draft Tight Ends Football

FILE - Georgia tight end Darnell Washington runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. This year’s draft class features an abundance of tight ends, and some are even calling it better than the bumper crop of 2017. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah proclaimed.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
NFL Draft Tight Ends Football

FILE - Oregon State football player Luke Musgrave participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. This year’s draft class features an abundance of tight ends, and some are even calling it better than the bumper crop of 2017. “The tight end group is the best I’ve seen in the last 10 years,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah proclaimed. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments