WCup-US-Facing Iran Soccer

FILE - Mike Moscrop, left, from Orange County, Calif., poses with Amir Sieidoust, an Iranian supporter living in Holland outside the Gerlain Stadium in Lyon, June 21, 1998, before the start of the USA vs Iran World Cup soccer match. Iran defeated the U.S. 2-1 for its first World Cup win, eliminating them after just two games. A rematch between the U.S. and Iran will be played, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history.


WCup Wales Iran Soccer

A woman holds up a sign reading Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran at the age of 22, during a protest after the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
APTOPIX WCup Wales Iran Soccer

An Iranian woman, name not given, breaks into tears after a member of security seized her flag reading "Woman Life Freedom" before the start of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

