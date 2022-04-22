“Speechless” was the only way that Karla Bloem, executive director of the International Owl Center, could explain her reaction to the success of the art auction of Ukrainian children’s art. It raised $172,000 from two auctions. The third auction on April 3 raised $48,893, bringing the grand total to $221,353.
The effort stems from showing support for Ukraine, and since the center has hosted the International Kids’ Owl Art Contest for the past several years, there were 339 pieces from Ukraine. The contest draws art submissions from around the world on an annual basis.
“When the war broke out in Ukraine ... I know we have art from Ukraine. I pulled out photos and shared them on social media,” she said. “People were thinking about them. Some were in tears ... People asked to buy it.”
The center partnered with the Houston Area Community Foundation and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Fund (SMIF) to use an online auction service.
“Everyone said yes and away we went, having absolutely zero idea of how much money we’re going to raise,” Bloem said.
Initially, she thought the art pieces would sell for $100 to $200 on average, but pieces started going for $1,000, then $2,000, $3,600 and the highest bid was $4,000. The total raised up to $20,000, then $30,000 and Bloem said she was glued to the computer screen. Eventually, it creeped past $75,000 and then hit $100,052 in the first auction. The second auction total was $70,989, and now the center set a final goal of $250,000.
“I am rarely speechless, but I was,” she recalled.
The proceeds will benefit kids in Ukraine through UNICEF. Bloem said the center can only donate to U.S. based non-profit organizations, so they chose one that people were familiar with and one that worked with kids.
The purchase of an artwork piece is more than just the purchase, though. Bloem hopes people will think about what’s happening and connect to an individual child in Ukraine.
“When they hold that piece, that child made it. It came out of their heart and mind. There’s a real connection between who’s holding that art, where’s that child now and are they ok?” she said. “It makes it real and tangible.”
Pieces of artwork have the entry label affixed to the front, with the child’s name, age and what state or part of Ukraine they live in. Sensitive information from the entries was removed before shipping the artwork to the buyers.
Bloem said the center is going to try to contact the kids who submitted artwork and let them know the center supports them. Most kids entered through their school or art school, and most live in Eastern Ukraine, where much of the war is taking place.
The first auction closed on March 20, but the center is planning more. Art pieces are usually kept and displayed at the center. Occasionally, a few pieces are auctioned at the annual Breakfast with the Owls event, but this the center’s first major online auction. Some of the art will remain in the permanent collection.
The center is also making available a set of 20 blank greeting cards from the art and proceeds from those sales will also support kids in Ukraine.
Art is also featured on three banners in Houston, the first located in front of AcenTek on Main Street, and two by the Houston Dental Clinic on Maple Street.
Bloem thanked the bidders for their generosity.
Follow the International Owl Center on Facebook to keep up with their progress and for information on other upcoming events: International Owl Center.