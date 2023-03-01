Intelligence Havana Syndrome

Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

 Desmond Boylan

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies cannot link a foreign adversary to any of the incidents associated with so-called “Havana syndrome,” the hundreds of cases of brain injuries and other symptoms reported by American personnel around the world.


