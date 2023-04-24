India population

People throng a market place in Mumbai, India on Monday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

 Rajanish Kakade

NEW DELHI — India will be the world’s most populous country by the end of this month, eclipsing an aging China, the United Nations said Monday. The milestone raises questions about whether India can repeat the economic success that has made China central to the world’s economy and a leading global power.


