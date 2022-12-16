NCAA President

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker delivers the State of the Commonwealth address, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP, File)

Not every Harvard basketball player can end up an NBA phenomenon like Jeremy Lin.


NCAA President

FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker gives a thumbs-up to people in the balcony audience of the House Chamber as he departs after delivering his state of the state address, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Statehouse, in Boston. Charlie Baker will be the next president of the NCAA, replacing Mark Emmert as the head of the largest college sports governing body in the country.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments