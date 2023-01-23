Minnesota taxpayers began filing their state income tax returns on Monday. This is the same date the Internal Revenue Service began accepting federal income tax returns.
Taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18, to file and pay their state and federal income taxes.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue offers tips to income tax filers as they prepare to file their tax returns:
File electronically and choose direct deposit. Electronically filing your return and choosing direct deposit for your refund is the most secure and convenient way to file your taxes and get your refund. Learn more about your electronic filing options and the benefits of choosing direct deposit.
See if you qualify for free tax preparation. If your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $73,000 or less, you may qualify to file electronically for free. Use the links on our website to see if you qualify for free state and federal income tax filing.
You may also qualify for free tax preparation for your returns. Beginning at the end of January, free tax preparation sites will be available across Minnesota through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax-Aide programs. Some sites offer in-person options while others offer virtual services. You can visit our website to find free tax preparation sites near you.
Save your receipts and other tax-related documents. If you claim certain deductions or credits, be sure to include all required documentation when filing and save copies in case you need to reference them in the future.
Check for accuracy. Enter your name, and any dependent’s names, exactly as they appear on Social Security cards, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) cards or letters. Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms for direct deposit. Incorrect information on tax forms can result in refund delays.
File your return by the April 18 due date, even if you owe more than you can pay. Pay as much as you can by the due date. You can include your banking information on your electronically filed return to make the payment or pay electronically with our e-Services Payment System. You can specify when the payment will be taken from your checking or savings account in advance or on the due date. If you do not pay the full amount, we will send you a bill for the remaining balance with options to pay.
After you file:
Track Your Refund. You can track where your refund is in the process by using our Where’s My Refund? You will be able to track which of the four stages your refund is in and whether you need to take any action to allow us to complete the processing of your refund. You will see the date your refund was issued when it has finished processing.
Contact us if you move after filing your return. That way, anything sent to you will reach you, such as refund checks or requests for more information. You should do this even when requesting a direct deposit. Call us at 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free) to change your address.
Property Tax Refunds
Wait to track your Property Tax Refund. Many taxpayers file their property tax returns at the same time as their income tax returns. By law, we cannot begin processing Property Tax Refunds before July 1. Check back later this year for updates on current year Property Tax Refunds.
Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.