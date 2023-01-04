2023SenateSwearIn940 copy.jpg

Members of the Minnesota Senate being sworn in on Tuesday.

(Tom Olmscheid/MinnPost)

The era of striking geographic polarization in Minnesota politics — in which Republicans control most of Greater Minnesota and Democrats have a grip on the Twin Cities metro area — was tempered at the Legislature over the last four years because the state House and Senate were split between the parties.


