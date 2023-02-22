59c64e-20230221-a-woman-speaks-into-a-microphone-by-a-crowd-webp1024 copy.jpg

Sen. Zaynab Mohamed speaks at a press conference in favor of allowing undocumented immigrants to receive driver's licenses at the State Capitol on Tuesday. (Tim Evans/MPR News)

 Tim Evans

A proposal to let immigrants in the country without authorization apply for driver’s licenses and state IDs is on its way to the governor’s desk after the Minnesota Senate passed the bill early Wednesday.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments