Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) runs down the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3.


Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a pass interference penalty on Northwestern defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Minnesota wide receiver Dylan Wright (5) fumbles the ball after a hit by Northwestern defensive back Devin Turner (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

