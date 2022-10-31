Rutgers Minnesota Football

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

There aren't many accomplishments left at Minnesota for Mohamed Ibrahim.


Rutgers Minnesota Football

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2), left, scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Rutgers Minnesota Football

Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) is tackled by Rutgers defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments