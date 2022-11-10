Minnesota DFL leaders were bleary-eyed but exuberant Wednesday after flipping the state Senate to win full control of state government in a surprise election the night before.
“My colleagues and I are celebrating,” said Sen. Melisa López Franzen, the outgoing DFL leader from Edina who is retiring from the Legislature, “for a Minnesota Senate miracle.”
How, exactly, did they take a 34-33 majority in the Legislature’s upper chamber? DFL Senators gathered at the Capitol said support for abortion rights in the suburbs and some remaining DFL-friendly districts in Greater Minnesota made the difference.
Sen. Erin Murphy, a St. Paul DFLer who led the Senate campaign, said DFLers were meeting Thursday to determine Senate leadership and start the process of outlining a more clear agenda for the upcoming legislative session in January that could tackle things like increased education and public safety spending, tax cuts, paid family leave and strengthening protections for abortion access in the state.
What broke for the DFL
Megan Hondl, the campaign director for the Senate DFL, said her first inkling that the midterm election might be good for Democrats was a result in the Minnetonka area. State Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, had a solid lead early in the night in a Senate seat against a strong Republican candidate in Kathleen Fowke.
“That was one of those suburban races where choice was on the ballot and it was a huge issue,” Hondl said. “When we saw the size of that margin we certainly had a hit of optimism.”
At least four other districts were key for the Senate DFL. They beat Sen. Roger Chamberlain of Lino Lakes, and DFLer Judy Seeberger prevailed over Republican Tom Dippel in the east metro. DFL Sen. Aric Putnam of St. Cloud kept his seat in a hotly contested race. And lastly, DFLer Grant Hauschild narrowly beat Republican Andrea Zupancich in northeastern Minnesota.
Republicans won both House seats in Hauschild’s district, beating the incumbent DFLers. But Hauschild, a Hermantown city councilman, won big in his home district.
House Democrats, for the most part, had a harder time in Greater Minnesota. They likely lost four of five contested House races in northeastern Minnesota, according to unofficial results, along with the seat outside of Moorhead. Some Republicans thought that would be an easy path to flip the handful of seats needed to win the House majority.
But the DFL managed to keep House control, anyway. They did that by flipping a House seat in North Mankato, but also by romping in much of the suburbs, defending seats across the metro and ousting Republicans like Rep. Donald Raleigh of Circle Pines and Rep. Greg Boe of Chanhassen.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told reporters the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade “factored heavily into those suburban races” that gave the DFL another majority.
Republicans lost a couple of key seats with candidates that were more far-right than their peers, like Tom Dippel in the Senate, GOP House candidate Mark Bishofsky of Stillwater, and state Rep. Erik Mortensen.
The House majority, which right now would be at 70-64, barring any change in results from recounts or other developments in close races, will be even more metro-heavy than prior years for the DFL. The election continued a trend in the last several election cycles of Democrats gaining ground in the suburbs and Republicans winning more and more in Greater Minnesota.
Republicans left stunned
Sen. Paul Gazelka, a retiring Republican from East Gull Lake, told MPR News the GOP ran a campaign on crime while the DFL focused on abortion. And he said the Senate GOP was “outspent four-to-one.”
Through spokespeople, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, declined to comment.
In a written statement, Miller said Republicans “will continue to fight for keeping life affordable for working Minnesotans and seniors, safer communities and support for law enforcement, and more opportunities for students to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”
Sen. Jim Abeler, a Republican from Anoka who barely won a tough reelection race by 186 votes, said he felt GOP losses were in part simply due to lack of turnout. There were 34,448 votes in his district this year, compared to 38,167 in the two House races in Abeler’s district in 2018.
Abeler also cited a flood of negative ads in his district for the close result, bankrolled by the deep-pocketed campaign allies of the DFL.
Abeler said he felt the narrow majorities for Democrats, won in a few extremely close elections, didn’t give them an electoral mandate on issues like abortion. “There’s no landslide,” he said.
What’s next for the DFL?
Last time the DFL had a “trifecta” in the Legislature, state DFL chairman Ken Martin said the party increased the minimum wage, legalized same-sex marriage and funded all-day kindergarten statewide.
Murphy was careful to note that a DFL agenda for the next Legislature hasn’t been set. And the narrow majority might limit what Democrats can agree on. But that didn’t stop her and others from speculating.
Murphy said a lot of Senate DFL candidates and lawmakers supported and campaigned on eliminating a state tax on Social Security benefits. She said public schools are important to people across the state, so “of course” that will be part of a DFL agenda.
López Franzen is leaving, but she said more public safety spending, paid family leave and codifying abortion access rights outlined by the state Supreme Court could be on the agenda.
Abortion rights backers said it was the first trifecta in state history to have majorities that support abortion access.
Hortman said the Legislature will work to “enshrine in law” abortion access in case the makeup of the state Supreme Court ever changes enough to reverse itself on the issue. The DFL, she said, would push for “not only our fundamental rights to freedom but increased access to contraceptive care, protecting our right to get affordable and accessible health care so that people have the care that they need.”
Murphy declined to answer a question on whether they had enough votes to legalize recreational marijuana.
In a separate press conference, Gov. Tim Walz said it was a priority to invest in education and infrastructure. He said he would still advocate for rebate checks meant to ease the pain of inflation and might push for reduced property taxes and for money to help pay for police officers and other first responders. Walz also said there will at least be hearings on “red flag” laws meant to limit gun access for people who have been deemed a danger to themselves and others.
“There’s a changed dynamic here now,” Walz said.