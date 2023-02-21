fece04-20230220-a-person-stands-at-a-podium-and-speaks-webp2000 copy.jpg

Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota, appears with state lawmakers to discuss a bill that would outlaw conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth and vulnerable adults. The House passed the legislation Monday. (Brian Bakst/MPR News)

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill Monday with bipartisan support that bans what’s called conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth and “vulnerable adults.”


