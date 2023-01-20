219dab-20230119-supporters-of-abortion-hold-signs-webp2000 copy.jpg
Abortion opponents and supporters converged on the state Capitol Thursday as the House approved a bill to protect abortion rights. (Dana Ferguson/MPR News)

The Minnesota House of Representatives late Thursday approved a proposal to enshrine in state law the right to an abortion – and access to other reproductive health care.


