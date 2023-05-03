0a4956-20230502-people-cheer-in-the-chamber-3-webp1400 copy.jpg

Supporters of the proposal to create a state paid family and medical leave program posed for photos outside the Minnesota House chamber on Tuesday. (Dana Ferguson/MPR News)

The Minnesota House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an 18-week paid family and medical leave program that could take effect starting in 2025. The vote was 68-64, with two Democrats and all Republicans voting no.


