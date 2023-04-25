Marijuana Minnesota

Democratic Rep. Zack Stephenson, of Coon Rapids, speaks in support of a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota at a news conference on Monday. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)

 Trisha Ahmed

The Minnesota House kept a marijuana legalization push on course Tuesday, voting 71-59 for a bill that would permit cultivation, distribution and sales as well as home growth of cannabis.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments