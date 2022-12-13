Virus Outbreak Winter

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Dec. 8 in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

 Nathan Howard

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments