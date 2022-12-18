Poinsettias are a classic holiday plant, filling churches, malls and other public spaces with their red, pink and white splendor. But if poinsettias are not your thing, other holiday houseplant gifts might last longer or have a brighter look.
Here are seven plant options that are thoughtful and beautiful gifts.
Blooming Bulbs
Let’s start with two other classic holiday houseplant gifts—amaryllis and narcissus (or paperwhites). We’ve written about amaryllis before and they make wonderful gifts, especially for nongardeners. Newer types of amaryllis come coated in wax, so you do not even have to put it in soil, water or a pot. These plants have had their roots removed and are meant to be enjoyed and then thrown away. Most will bloom for three or so weeks after a few weeks of growing the stalk, so time your purchase accordingly. The color choices in amaryllis are abundant—this creamy apricot one was a favorite of mine—but red is a holiday classic.
Narcissus, also called paperwhites, are a type of daffodil that is not hardy outside in Minnesota. For gift giving, you can buy a planted container or vase with the bulbs already growing. Two things to note about paperwhites: They really like a bright room and will stretch for the sun and flop over in less-than-ideal conditions. Some are very fragrant and not everyone likes the scent.
Lemon Cypress
With chartreuse foliage and a Christmas-tree shape, these indoor evergreens can grow to 6 feet tall in more moderate climates. In the North, keep them in a sunny room during the off season, then bring them outside for the summer. They don’t grow fast, so most can stay in the same pot for a few years. Fertilize just once a year and tell your gift recipient not to overwater.
Norfolk Island Pine
Another wonderful evergreen to give for the holidays is the Norfolk Island pine. I took one home from a holiday party (with permission, of course!) and it grew for several years in my living room, putting on 4 to 6 inches of growth each year. They grow best in a bright room but away from direct light. They come in a variety of sizes and price points, from 4-inch pots to 2- to 3-foot tall trees. Add a red bow or tiny ornaments and you have a perfect table-top tree gift.
Another fun tree option is a rosemary tree, which adds fragrance to your home, too. These Mediterranean plants can be a challenge to grow indoors. They need a well-drained potting mix, lots of light and watering that is just right. For a skilled houseplant lover, these are a perfect gift.
Christmas Cactus
If you can find genuine Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera x buckleyii) in stores, they are the perfect holiday gift. Easy care, these jungle cacti bloom late in the year with sweet flowers in pink, white or apricot. Their relative, the Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata), is more common and both are great houseplants for busy people who love blooms. Schlumbergera need more water than desert cacti but also like good drainage. Don’t rush to repot them as they flower more profusely when the roots are tight in the pot. Not sure how to tell the difference between a Thanksgiving cactus and a Christmas cactus? It’s in the leaves. Christmas cactus leaves are rounded, while Thanksgiving cactus leaves are pointed.
Any Houseplant in Red and Green
Take a walk through your local garden center and you’ll notice houseplants with red veining, just begging for a bright pot and a red bow. Walking through my local Bachman’s, I saw a pretty Aglaonema cv. Siam. Aglaonema also comes with white veining and in a seasonal pot would make a lovely gift. I’ve also seen succulents with red tips, crotons in a variety of reds, greens and golds and prayer plants with holiday colors.