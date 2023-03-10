Closing The Gap Baseball

A batter takes a swing inside a batting cage at the Driveline facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The batting information is read by a sensor device just to the right of the batter and the information is projected onto the screen in a different part of the cage area. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Tim Anderson wanted to study his swing. After a season hampered by groin and hand injuries, the Chicago White Sox shortstop wanted to build a more fluid approach at the plate.


Closing The Gap Baseball

Data compiled by a swing sensor computer is projected on this screen a the Driveline facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Closing The Gap Baseball

A batter takes a swing inside a batting cage at the Driveline facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The batting information is read by a sensor device just to the right of the batter and the information is projected onto the screen at the top left. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments