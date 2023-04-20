Wild Stars Hockey

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz, left, celebrates with left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) after scoring in the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Roope Hintz had a goal in each period, getting his first career hat trick by scoring three different ways, as the Dallas Stars stepped up without Joe Pavelski to get even in their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild.


Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) shoots and scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the second overtime of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Dallas. The Wild won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter (20) compete for control of the puck in the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

