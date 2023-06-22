Hall Of Fame Hockey

FILE - New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, gloves the puck while playing against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final series in Los Angeles, June 13, 2014. Henrik Lundqvist is expected to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Henrik Lundqvist headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's goaltender-heavy class of 2023. Fellow netminders Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon were also among the five players elected. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women's hockey star Caroline Ouellette were also chosen. Stanley Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and late executive Pierre Lacroix were picked in the builder category. Lundqvist is set to be inducted into the Hall in his first year of eligibility after winning Olympic gold for Sweden in 2006 and a pro career that included backstopping the New York Rangers to 11 playoff appearances in 12 seasons.


FILE - Detroit Red Wings goalie Mike Vernon, left, celebrates after winning the Stanley Cup as Philadelphia Flyers John LeClair, right, looks away Saturday, June 7, 1997, in Detroit. Detroit beat the Flyers 2-1 to sweep Philadelphia in four games. Vernon is one of five players elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - Sweden's goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates after beating Finland 3-2 to win the gold medal in the 2006 Winter Olympics men's ice hockey gold medal game in Turin, Italy, Feb. 26, 2006. Henrik Lundqvist is expected to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - San Jose Sharks goalie Mike Vernon blocks a shot by a Detroit Red Wings player in the first period, Tuesday night, Dec. 16, 1997, in San Jose, Calif. Vernon is one of five players elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Pierre Turgeon takes a shot on goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of a hockey game in Denver, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2006. Turgeon is one of five players elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso (35) knocks away another shot during the second period of Game 3 in the Stanley Cup finals against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Saturday, May 31, 1992. Barrasso is one of five players elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Swart, File)
FILE - Canada's Caroline Ouellette celebrates her goal against the United States with teammates Jocelyne Larocque, left, and Catherine Ward during second-period gold medal hockey game action at the World Women's Ice Hockey Championships, Saturday, April 14, 2012, in Burlington, Vt. Ouellette is one of five players elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press via AP, File)
  

