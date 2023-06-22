...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an
Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies,
warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment
favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds
and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level
ozone. Ground-level ozone is expected to be in the Orange
(Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI category across the alert
area. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early
evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures
are highest. Ozone concentrations will be lowest in the early
morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
Henrik Lundqvist headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's goaltender-heavy class of 2023. Fellow netminders Tom Barrasso and Mike Vernon were also among the five players elected. Former NHL forward Pierre Turgeon and Canadian women's hockey star Caroline Ouellette were also chosen. Stanley Cup-winning coach Ken Hitchcock and late executive Pierre Lacroix were picked in the builder category. Lundqvist is set to be inducted into the Hall in his first year of eligibility after winning Olympic gold for Sweden in 2006 and a pro career that included backstopping the New York Rangers to 11 playoff appearances in 12 seasons.