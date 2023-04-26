HBCUs New Sports

Jahi Jones, left, executive director of the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, and Kenny Monday, head coach of the Morgan State University wrestling team, pose for a photograph, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Baltimore. With a major assist from the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, next year, Morgan State will become the only historically Black college or university to offer Division I wrestling. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

There is a growing phenomenon at historically Black colleges and universities. HBCUs are adding sports outside the more typical offerings of football, basketball, and track and field. Black athletes are participating more at the NCAA level in sports such as women's gymnastics and men's volleyball. HBCUs are catching up to give them options. Organizations such as the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, HBCU Gymnastics Alliance and even USA Volleyball have helped move the process forward.


FILE - Golden State Warriors NBA player Stephen Curry speaks as Howard University Athletic Director Kery Davis, left, and Howard University interim president Wayne Frederick look on during a news conference where Curry announced that he would be sponsoring men's and women's golf teams at Howard University, at Langston Golf Course in Washington, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Danielle Fleurima, from left, Lison Ziegler, volunteer assistant Joel Loftus, coach Hannah Paoli Loftus, Ashley Stanley and Ava Larkin pose for a photo after Delaware State University’s Dover Duathlon fundraising event in Dover, Delaware, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Delaware State adding triathlon is among a trend of Historically Black Colleges and Universities having sports beyond the more typical offerings of football, basketball and track and field. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)

