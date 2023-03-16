APTOPIX Wild Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, is held back from fighting Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) by linesman David Brisebois during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Ryan Hartman had two goals and an assist and the surging Minnesota Wild beat St. Louis 8-5 on Wednesday night in a game in which Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was ejected for throwing a punch.


Wild Blues Hockey

Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman, right, is congratulated by Mats Zuccarello (36) after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wild Blues Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Torey Krug (47) reaches for a loose puck as Minnesota Wild's Sam Steel (13) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

