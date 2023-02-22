Kings Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) checks Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Ryan Hartman scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night.


Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, center, and defenseman Sean Durzi (50) try to clear the puck from the goal as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36), left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) and right wing Ryan Hartman try to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson (32) blocks a shot as defenseman Matt Dumba (24) tries to clear Los Angeles Kings center Gabriel Vilardi (13) from the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

