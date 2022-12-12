Wild Canucks Hockey

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, right, of Norway, skates with the puck while watched by Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid.


Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, right, stops Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway, back from left to right, goalie Filip Gustavsson, of Sweden, and Jonas Brodin, of Sweden, celebrate the team's win against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota Wild's Jordan Greenway reacts to linesman Matt MacPherson after an offside whistle during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson (32), of Sweden, stops Vancouver Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev (65), of Russia, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

