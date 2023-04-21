cut-flower-garden-diagram.png

With farmers’ markets overflowing with beautiful bouquets of local flowers, it seems everyone is thinking about adding a cutting garden. Even a small 4-by-4 foot bed (see drawing below) can yield more than enough blooms, especially if you choose varieties with a long flowering season and a long vase life. Augment these cut flowers with perennials from the border and unusual fillers like ninebark branches, hosta leaves and feathery grass tops for extra interest and fuller bouquets.


This article by Susy Morris originally appeared in the March/April 2019 issue of Northern Gardener. Photographer and writer Susy Morris gardens in Maine

