Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, center, loses control of the ball while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, left, and guard Anthony Edwards during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept up his strong play in the second half to lead the Rockets to their first victory since Dec. 26 at Chicago. They ended their longest skid of the season and also a 10-game home losing streak, winning at home for the first time since Dec. 13 against Phoenix. Anthony Edwards had 31 points and D'Angelo Russell tied a season high with 30 for the Timberwolves, who had won two straight.


