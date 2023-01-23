Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, center, loses control of the ball while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson, left, and guard Anthony Edwards during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak.


Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nathan Knight (13) and guard Anthony Edwards (1) celebrate during the final seconds of a win over the Houston Rockets in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Rockets Timberwolves Basketball

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) handles the ball while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments