Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray celebrates after striking out New York Yankees' Franchy Cordero to end the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, April 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo homered as the two former Yankees propelled the Minnesota Twins to a 6-1 win against New York on Monday night.


Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco hits a two-run single during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Yankees Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins first baseman Joey Gallo (13) throws to first base to get out New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

