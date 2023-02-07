Clean Energy Minnesota

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs a bill into law at the St. Paul Labor Center on Tuesday in St. Paul The bill requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota.


