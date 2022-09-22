Food Fraud Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a news conference Thursday at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety in St. Paul, where he pushed back against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz pushed back Thursday against critics who say his administration should have done more to thwart what federal prosecutors have called a scheme to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the U.S. government of at least $250 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments