There’s another round of interparty feuding in the GOP over the 1st Congressional District seat in southern Minnesota.
Last week, Republicans selected their candidate to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February, electing Brad Finstad in the GOP’s special election primary. Finstad, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture official, will face the winner of the DFL primary, former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger, in a special election on Aug. 9.
But there’s been a twist in the race.
That August special election is only to fill the remainder of Hagedorn’s current term, which ends in January. But there will be another election on that same day, a primary for the general election that will determine which candidates will run to represent the GOP-leaning district for two years in the next Congress.
To the dismay of the state and district GOP, Jeremy Munson and Matt Benda, two Republicans who lost last week’s special election primary to Finstad, filed Tuesday to run in the general election primary. Munson lost to Finstad in the special election primary by a little more than 1 percent of the vote, while Benda came in fourth in a crowded field.
Benda reversed course two days later on Thursday, asking the state to withdraw his name from the ballot.
But it’s not clear how serious the new challenge from Munson will be. He already lost once, and now Finstad has the full backing of the GOP. Munson declined MinnPost requests to comment.
It’s also possible that one factor in Munson’s decision to run in the general election had less to do with winning and more to do with campaign finance rules. Under federal election law, the candidates were allowed to receive contributions of up to $2,900 per individual for the primary. But unless they continue to be candidates for the office, they would have to return all contributions they received that were intended for the general election.
After being silent for two days, Benda withdrew by saying the confusing overlapping elections led to detailed campaign finance reporting requirements his campaign needed to review to stay compliant with.
“There were unprecedented federal election commission details that needed to be resolved prior to me formally withdrawing from this race,” Benda said in a statement. “I spent the past two days working with my compliance and legal team to resolve these issues.”
So far, however, Munson has been silent about his intentions. He hasn’t said anything publicly about filing for the general election primary, which he did just days after calling for Republicans to support Finstad, at least in the special election. Munson at the time even mentioned “exiting” politics.
Finstad is proceeding as if Munson is running to beat him, said spokesman David FitzSimmons.
Either way, the party is frustrated, said Aaron Farris, chairman of the 1st District Republicans, because Munson and Benda were clear in pledging not to run in the August primary for the two-year term if they lost the special election primary last week. And neither contested the endorsement of Finstad at a convention last week.
Farris said Munson — a former 1st Congressional District GOP chairman himself — has a long record of calling for candidates to abide by party endorsements. Farris said the party will now have to spend time and resources explaining the multiple races that will be in front of voters to avoid confusion and to promote Finstad. And it appears they may also have to spend time defending Finstad against Munson.
“That’s why we have our endorsement is so we can spend more time going after the Democrats and electing a Republican than having these intraparty battles that really do nothing to help us,” Farris said.
FitzSimmons said the numerous candidates on the ballot may exacerbate “voter confusion” about the special election and the primary election being together on one ballot — at least for people living in the old and new 1st District boundaries. “The voters think they just did this, and now you have people asking for a redo on that,” he said.
In a statement released shortly after the candidate filing deadline on Tuesday afternoon, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann said that as former local party officials, Benda and Munson “should have more respect” for Finstad’s endorsement by GOP primary voters.
“We are strongly disappointed to see Matt Benda and Jeremy Munson file a primary campaign in the First Congressional District,” Hann said. “Republicans are united behind Brad Finstad’s campaign to keep the 1st Congressional District in GOP hands and fire Nancy Pelosi in November.”
To wrest control of the U.S. House from Democrats in November, Republicans need to hold on to all their seats and flip just five Democratic seats. They can’t afford to lose Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.
Two Democrats, George Kalberer and James Rainwater, also filed to run in the primary on Aug. 9 against Ettinger, but neither is expected to be a serious challenger. Kalberer won less than 1% in the primary for the special election and Rainwater won only 2%.