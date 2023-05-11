George Santos Criminal Charges

U.S. Rep. George Santos leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., Wednesday after pleading not guilty to charges alleging financial fraud. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

WASHINGTON — Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear that they intend to let the legal process play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments