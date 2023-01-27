Election 2024 RNC Chair

Re-elected Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks at the committee’s winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., on Friday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

DANA POINT, Calif. — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel won her bid Friday to lead the GOP for two more years, prevailing in an election that highlighted fierce internal divisions that threaten to plague the party into the next presidential season.


