APTOPIX Vikings Lions Football

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season.


Vikings Lions Football

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff thorws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Vikings Lions Football

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Vikings Lions Football

Detroit Lions' DJ Chark catches a touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Dantzler Sr. during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Vikings Lions Football

Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson can't catch a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
APTOPIX Vikings Lions Football

Detroit Lions' Justin Jackson runs past Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Dantzler Sr. for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments