The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a variety of budget-friendly holiday gift options for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and interests. These gifts include subscriptions to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, gift cards, Nature Store items, and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.
Minnesota Conservation Volunteer
MCV magazine is packed with beautiful nature photography and compelling stories about Minnesota’s outdoors, making a subscription the ideal gift for nature lovers. Recipients receive a one-year subscription to the magazine and a card announcing the gift. Purchasers can contribute any amount to gift an annual subscription. The suggested donation for an annual subscription is $25. The gift can be purchased on the gift subscription page of the MCV website (cambeywest.com/subscribe2/?p=MCV&f=gift).
Minnesota state parks gift card
State park gift cards can be used for camping and lodging, state park vehicle permits, firewood, equipment rentals, tours, I Can! programs, and more. Gift cards are sent via USPS mail and usually take 10-14 days to arrive. Gift cards can be purchased on the state parks gift card page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/state_parks/gift_card.html).
Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses
Give a gift that truly lasts a lifetime: a lifetime hunting or fishing license! Licenses are available for both residents and non-residents. Licenses can be ordered by calling the DNR License Center at 877-348-0498 to receive an application in the mail, or by downloading an application form and mailing it to the DNR License Center with payment. Costs vary depending on recipient age and license type and processing takes about three weeks. For more information, including the application form, go to the lifetime hunting and fishing license page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/licenses/lifetime).
Nature Store
State Park Nature Stores have an assortment of Minnesota state park apparel, jewelry, mugs, books, games and more. Merchandise is different at every park and some Nature Store locations are bigger than others. Head to the Nature Store page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/state_parks/nature_stores.html) to find a nearby location.