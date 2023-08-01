FILE - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) interviews after being selected as Nickelodeon NVP after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl. The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 2023, that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
FILE - Nickelodeon commentators Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Noah Eagle are seen during an NFL wild-card playoff football between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl. The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 2023, that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) interviews after being selected as Nickelodeon NVP after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl. The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 2023, that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Kyusung Gong
FILE - Nickelodeon commentators Nate Burleson, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, and Noah Eagle are seen during an NFL wild-card playoff football between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl. The NFL and CBS Sports announced Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 2023, that this season’s Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon, marking the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
SpongeBob and Slimetime are coming to the Super Bowl. The NFL and CBS Sports have announced that this season's Super Bowl will have a kids-centric presentation on Nickelodeon. It will be the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast on another network. CBS has the rights to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The Super Bowl broadcast will mark the third time an NFL playoff game has aired on Nickelodeon. It had a wild-card round game during the 2020 and '21 seasons.