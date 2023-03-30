Wild Avalanche Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy, left, congratulates goaltender Filip Gustavsson after the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Frederick Gaudreau scored two short-handed goals, Filip Gustavsson stopped 39 shots, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Wednesday night.


Wild Avalanche Hockey

Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello, back, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Wild Avalanche Hockey

Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Johansson, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

