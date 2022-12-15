...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) is congratulated after scoring a goal while Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway, right, skates in during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the season as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves in net for Minnesota to improve his record to 6-4-1. Mats Zuccarello extended his point streak to eight games with a second-period goal for the Wild, who earned their third straight win. Wednesday's loss was the fourth in a row for Detroit.