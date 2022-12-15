Red Wings Wild Hockey

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) is congratulated by teammates Jared Spurgeon (46), Marcus Foligno (17), Jordan Greenway (18) and Sam Steel (13) after scoring a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the season as the Minnesota Wild won 4-1 on Wednesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings.


Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) is congratulated after scoring a goal while Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway, right, skates in during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) is congratulated by teammate Marcus Foligno (17) after defeating the Detroit Red Wings during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

