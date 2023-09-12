2fcab4-20230908-gasprice01-webp1400 copy.jpg

A Holiday gas station in West St. Paul was selling gas for $4.09 a gallon on Friday. That was 30 cents a gallon higher than earlier in the day. (Andrew Kruege/ MPR News)

The average price of gas across Minnesota has continued to inch up this week, after a significant spike last Thursday and Friday. But there may be relief in the coming days.


  

