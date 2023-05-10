NCAA Gambling Investigation

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2017. The University of Iowa announced 26 of its athletes across five sports are alleged to have participated in sports wagering in violation of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Sports wagering experts say it was a matter of time before college gambling scandals surfaced. Last week, the Alabama baseball coach was fired after suspicious wagering activity was detected on a game involving the Crimson Tide. This week, both Iowa and Iowa State announced gambling investigations involving some of their athletes. Keith Whyte is executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling. He expects investigations at other schools to follow. East Carolina assistant professor Michelle L. Malkin says sports betting has become part of college culture. NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on most sports.


NCAA Gambling Investigation

FILE - Jack Trice Stadium is viewed before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and West Virginia, Nov. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State University said it is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of its athletes from the sports of football, wrestling and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Alabama Coach Fired Baseball

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from an NCAA college baseball game in the bottom of the second inning against LSU, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Alabama is firing baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.” The firing announced Thursday, May 4, came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments