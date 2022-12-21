Twins Gallo Baseball

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Joey Gallo, right, hits a solo home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly watches during the second inning of a baseball game on Sept. 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Gallo and the Minnesota Twins agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, a deal that gives Minnesota another left-handed-hitting outfielder. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo finalized their one-year, $11 million contract on Tuesday, giving the slick-fielding, big-swinging corner outfielder a fresh start following a rough 2022 season.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments