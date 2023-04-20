Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo watches his home run in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.


Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers and pitcher Brent Headrick fist-bump after the team's win over the Boston Red Sox in baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick winds up during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

