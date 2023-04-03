Twins Royals Baseball

The Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Joey Gallo hit two home runs, Joe Ryan gave up one run over six innings and the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.


The Minnesota Twins' Joey Gallo (13) is congratulated after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

