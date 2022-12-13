Energy Fusion Milestone Experiment

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, joined at right by Arati Prabhakar, the president’s science adviser, announces a major scientific breakthrough in fusion research during a news conference at the Department of Energy in Washington, on Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun.


