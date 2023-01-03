FTX Bankman Fried

Samuel Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday in New York. The FTX founder returned to court to face charges of cheating investors and looting customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments