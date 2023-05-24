Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the winner's trophy after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, in the men's final at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Nadal has pulled out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and says that he expects 2024 to be his last year on the tennis tour. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - Spectators take photos on their smartphones of a new statue of Spain's Rafael Nadal on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. This year's French Open will be the first since 1998 with neither Rafael Nadal nor Roger Federer in the field. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
There's a reason a statue of Rafael Nadal stands outside Court Philippe Chatrier on the southwest outskirts of Paris. No player has lorded over a Grand Slam tennis tournament the way Nadal ruled the French Open, winning it year after year after year for a total of 14 times. It is impossible to overstate what a monumental development it is that Nadal's name will be absent from the bracket when play begins Sunday. The last time they held the clay-court major without him? All the way back in 2004 — back before women and men received equal prize money there, before the main stadium was reconstructed with a retractable roof, before night sessions were added.