University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development educators and partners are facilitating webinars, providing information and resources for families and those who serve families to make informed decisions leading to greater health, resilience and well-being.
All webinars are virtual and free. Go to the websites listed for dates, times and registration.
Family-friendly earth care: Learn how to take action for global health and wellness, including how to support pollinators in your backyard and ways to forage in Minnesota woodlands. The series runs May 24-26. More information at: z.umn.edu/earthcare
Finding balance: Learn about how to establish a physical fitness routine, utilize developmental affirmations to support others, and learn how Somali grocery stores have been successful in communicating COVID vaccine information. The series runs from June 21 to Aug. 17. More information: z.umn.edu/findingbalance
Making cents of it all: Learn how to navigate financial choices, including budgeting, borrowing, saving and investing, credit reports and scores, financing post-secondary education, and saving money when feeding a family. The series runs May 10 to June 14. More information: z.umn.edu/cents
No place like home: Tips provided on how to make homes more energy-efficient, enhance home safety, prevent pests and address hoarding. The topics of affordable housing and rural housing will be addressed. The series runs from May 17 to July 28. More information: z.umn.edu/noplacelikehome
Recovery and health: Representatives from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy will discuss how to reduce the negative consequences of drug use and how to save lives from overdoses. The series runs May 18-19. More information: z.umn.edu/recoveryhealth