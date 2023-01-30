...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Wind chills near 30 degrees
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) works toward the basket while defended by Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111. Keegan Murray added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings. Lyles took over for Sabonis at center and helped the Kings put the game away in overtime. Anthony Edwards had 33 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves to hit the 30-point mark for the fifth time in six games. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 14 rebounds.